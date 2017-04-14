York police: Man, 22, ‘targeted’ in fatal shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in the 200 block of West Maple Street was targeted by his killer.

The victim, 22-year-old Collin McGlen Smith Jr., of York, was shot on a sidewalk around 1:15 p.m.

Smith was shot multiple times, according to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

Police say they obtained information that 27-year-old Dion James Beard Jr., of York, was the shooter. A warrant for criminal homicide was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234. Tips can also be anonymously texted to 847-411.

