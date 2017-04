YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner has been called to a shooting incident in the 200 block of West Maple Street, York County 911 dispatchers said.

Police officers are also on the scene. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m.

No details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...