Communities in three Midstate counties to vote on liquor referendums in May primary election

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s primary election is one month away, and voters will have some referendum questions to answer. Communities in three Midstate counties have liquor referendums on the ballot.

Customers can buy alcohol at 33 Giant Food Store locations in the state. The store is hoping to do the same thing in Camp Hill and Shrewsbury.

“We are behind a question that’s going to be on the ballot, and the question addresses taking Camp Hill Borough and also the Shrewsbury Borough from a dry municipality to a wet municipality,” said Samantha Krepps, manager of public and community relations for Giant Food Stores.

Liquor referendums are on the primary ballot in three Midstate counties.

In Adams County, voters in Biglerville will decide on allowing licenses for liquor, as well as malted beverages.

In Cumberland County, Camp Hill has a referendum allowing alcohol sales at grocery stores and restaurants.

Two municipalities in York County will vote on liquor referendums. Those include Shrewsbury Borough and a golf course in East Hopewell Township.

“The culture appears to be shifting in Pennsylvania, and consumers appear to be wanting access beer and wine when they go grocery shopping,” Camp Hill Councilwoman Kimberly Snell-Zarcone said.

“There are other states where grocery stores sell beer and wine, and this is putting Pennsylvania into the 21st Century,” Krepps said.

A recent study showed the lack of liquor sales may deter some restaurants from opening in Camp Hill. The primary election is on May 16.

