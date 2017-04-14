Chambersburg police continue search for missing teen; others located

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police are still looking for a teenage girl reported missing.

Chakeema Spencer, 14, was last seen March 24, according to police.

Two other teens recently reported missing to Chambersburg police were located in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on Spencer’s whereabouts should call the Chambersburg Police Department at 1-717-264-4131 or submit a tip online via Crimewatch.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...