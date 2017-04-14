Bowling tournament honors man who lost battle to cancer

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bowlers are encouraged to come out to ABC West Saturday night to honor a fellow bowler who lost his battle to cancer.

Kyle Hatter died last year of colorectal cancer. He was 40.

Saturday’s scratch bowling tournament marks the one-year anniversary of Hatter’s death. Those who knew Hatter knew he was an avid bowler.

Money raised at this weekend’s tournament will go to the American Cancer Society.

ABC West is located at 6454 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

