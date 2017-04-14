Author Spotlight: Marsha Barth’s “The Shattering II”

“The Shattering II—Breaking the Silence” is a compelling true story of overcoming child sexual abuse. More than a story of victimization, it is a story of the power of love, the promise of hope and the joy of knowing that we can heal. This inspirational novel will hold the reader in suspense where they will find their hearts forever touched. If we can be brave enough to enter the dark shadows of the unspeakable and pull back the curtains, we not only reveal the light, but set the captives free. It is God’s desire to take us from lost to found, from death to life, from victim to Victor!” –Summary.

We sat down with Author Marsha Barth to hear about her second book as well as her personal journey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...