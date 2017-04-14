AFS-USA: Bringing Cultures Together

AFS-USA, a non-profit organization, is a leader in intercultural learning and offers international exchange programs in more than 40 countries around the world through independent, nonprofit AFS Organizations, each with a network of volunteers, a professionally staffed office, and headed up by a volunteer board.

“We’ve been exchanging students throughout the world for more than 70 years. That’s seven decades of history and experience in international education with an exemplary record of safety, security, and service to students, parents, and educators,” tells Denise Hoffman.

AFS-USA works toward a more just and peaceful world by providing international and intercultural learning experiences to individuals, families, schools, and communities through a global volunteer partnership.

Denise is the Team Development Specialist and with her today was Shanty Bria, a student visiting from Indonesia.

You can learn more about this program online at www.afsusa.org. 

