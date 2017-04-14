2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

Every now and then, a carmaker gets one just right in the styling department, and the 2017 Volvo S90 is such a car. It simply looks great, no matter the angle.

The S90 replaces Volvo’s aging S80 and it’s light-years better. There are two trim levels. Our review car is the loaded inscription with optional 20-inch wheels, all-wheel drive, and about $10,000 in other options.

High style continues inside with lots of leather, aluminum, and real walnut. Very impressive is optional Bowers and Wilkins audio, but it should be for $2,600 more. The seats are terrific. I especially like the power bottom cushion extenders.

Volvo’s interfaces used to be awful, but a new tablet-like setup is very good. It’s all intuitive and I really like the vertical format for navigation.

The automatic is an eight-speed right on the buckle. Volvo reminds you it invented three-point seatbelts in 1959.

There’s plenty of room in row two and back seats are heated in the Inscription. The convenience package includes a power trunk lid, revealing one of the largest sedan cargo holds you’ll find anywhere.

All-wheel drive S90’s like this one have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an impressive 316 horsepower thanks to turbocharging and supercharging. Base S90’s have 250 horsepower. I was skeptical when I heard Volvo was putting a 4-cylinder in the S90. This is a big car, but it gets down the road just fine.

Volvo’s typically have a very firm ride and the S90 continues the tradition. If you want a soft luxurious ride, the S90 is not your car.

So, for the 2017 Volvo S90 T6 all-wheel-drive Inscription, I say thumbs up to awesome styling, a great interior, and excellent electronics; thumbs down to pricey options.

I averaged about 25 miles per gallon in the Volvo. The as-reviewed sticker price is $66,365.

