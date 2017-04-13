York County man, found under mower in pond, dies

Manheim, Pa. (WHTM) – An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning to determine what caused the death of a York County man.

The York County Coroner says Timothy Stockslager, 54, was mowing a property along the 6000 block of Hoke’s Mill Road in Manheim Township.

On Monday, Stockslager was found in a pond underneath the mower.

The coroner says he was seen mowing about 10 minutes before he was found.

It is not known how he ended up in the pond.

Stockslager was taken to Hanover Hospital for treatment.

He died Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

