West York police searching for man last seen Saturday

WHTM Staff Published:
(West York Borough Police Department)

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The West York Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who was reported missing.

James Lawrence Hartman, 58, left his home in West York on Saturday and has not been heard from since, according to police.

Hartman’s vehicle is a 2006 silver Toyota Corolla with duct tape on the front bumper.

Anyone who has seen Hartman is asked to call the West York Borough Police Department at 717-854-1975.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s