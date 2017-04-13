West York police searching for man last seen Saturday

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The West York Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who was reported missing.

James Lawrence Hartman, 58, left his home in West York on Saturday and has not been heard from since, according to police.

Hartman’s vehicle is a 2006 silver Toyota Corolla with duct tape on the front bumper.

Anyone who has seen Hartman is asked to call the West York Borough Police Department at 717-854-1975.

