‘Tent city’ man charged with breaking into Dauphin County building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted out of Illinois has been arrested in Harrisburg on burglary and criminal trespass charges.

Authorities say charges against Ronald Hyde, 44, stem from a break into a Dauphin County building on South Chestnut St.

Sunday’s incident was captured on surveillance footage. A worker inside the building also reported seeing Hyde.

Three windows had pry marks and one window had been opened, police said.

A backpack Hyde was wearing was found in a dumpster near the Dauphin County Courthouse. Inside the backpack was a pair of pliers.

Hyde, who is wanted for a parole violation in Illinois, is believed to be a resident of a tent city near the Dauphin County Courthouse.

Hyde was jailed on $20,000 cash bail for the current charges.

