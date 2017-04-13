‘Tent city’ man charged with breaking into Dauphin County building

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted out of Illinois has been arrested in Harrisburg on burglary and criminal trespass charges.

Authorities say charges against Ronald Hyde, 44, stem from a break into a Dauphin County building on South Chestnut St.

Sunday’s incident was captured on surveillance footage. A worker inside the building also reported seeing Hyde.

Three windows had pry marks and one window had been opened, police said.

A backpack Hyde was wearing was found in a dumpster near the Dauphin County Courthouse. Inside the backpack was a pair of pliers.

Hyde, who is wanted for a parole violation in Illinois, is believed to be a resident of a tent city near the Dauphin County Courthouse.

Hyde was jailed on $20,000 cash bail for the current charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s