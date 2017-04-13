‘Tent city’ man charged with breaking into Dauphin County building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted out of Illinois has been arrested in Harrisburg on burglary and criminal trespass charges.
Authorities say charges against Ronald Hyde, 44, stem from a break into a Dauphin County building on South Chestnut St.
Sunday’s incident was captured on surveillance footage. A worker inside the building also reported seeing Hyde.
Three windows had pry marks and one window had been opened, police said.
A backpack Hyde was wearing was found in a dumpster near the Dauphin County Courthouse. Inside the backpack was a pair of pliers.
Hyde, who is wanted for a parole violation in Illinois, is believed to be a resident of a tent city near the Dauphin County Courthouse.
Hyde was jailed on $20,000 cash bail for the current charges.
