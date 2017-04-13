Susquehanna police seek shoe-stealing trio

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking the public to help them identify three women who stole several hundred dollars worth of shoes.

Susquehanna Township police released surveillance photos of the women. They said the trio stole the shoes March 23 from a store in the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Meier at (717) 909-9246.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...