State police searching for 86-year-old man reported missing

BENDERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg have issued a missing endangered person alert for an 86-year-old man.

Clifford Rice was last seen around 10 a.m. on Liberty Lane in Bendersville.

Police describe Rice as being 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds.

Rice is driving a 2008 red Mazda Tribute with Pennsylvania registration DVB-1526.

He could be at risk of harm or injury, according to police.

Anyone who comes in contact with Rice should call 911 or state police in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

