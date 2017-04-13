Man, 20, injured in Penbrook shooting

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Penbrook.

Police said the man was outside a home near 29th and Elm streets when the shooting occurred at around 2:40 p.m.

Neighbors reported a car pulled up to the man and shots were fired. Police said the incident was not a drive-by shooting, but have released few details.

“We are interviewing witnesses,” police Lt. Steve Mowery said. “The crime scene folks from the Capital Region Area Forensics Unit is helping us out to collect evidence, and then we will take it from there.”

The victim required surgery following the shooting. The extent of his injuries was not immediately released by authorities.

