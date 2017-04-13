Reward in Kortne Stouffer’s disappearance reaches $100K

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A reward for information in the disappearance of a Lebanon County woman nearly five years ago has doubled to $100,000, her family said Thursday.

Kortne Stouffer was 21 years old when she went missing from her Palmyra home on July 29, 2012. She spent the previous night out with friends in Harrisburg and vanished sometime after returning to her apartment on Main Street early the next morning.

Her purse, phone and keys were found in the apartment and her car was still parked outside.

Palmyra police have said they were at the apartment three times in the hours before Stouffer’s disappearance. Officers cited two men for underage drinking on the night of July 28 and returned twice the next morning to investigate noise complaints from her downstairs neighbors. No one answered the door during the final visit.

Investigators say they continue to receive tips in the case, but none have brought them any closer to finding Stouffer. A tip in 2014 led police to search Memorial Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon County Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

