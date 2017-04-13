Ready, aim, visit: American Revolution Museum at attention

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution is at the ready.

After nearly two decades of planning, the museum that tells the dramatic story of the founding of the United States opens in prime historic Philadelphia on April 19. That’s the anniversary of the first shots fired at the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775 that ignited the war.

The 118,000 square foot museum tells the story using interactive exhibits, theater presentations and large-scale replicas, in addition to original artifacts -and the occasional whiff of gunpowder.

It also reveals how a diverse population – including women, Native Americans and enslaved and free blacks – helped push the revolution and shape the conversation about liberty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...