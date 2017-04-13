Re-Bath & More: Customer Satisfaction!

“We wanted a company that was capable of doing all of the renovation work. We loved the quality and variety of options that Re-Bath had to offer. We felt like we got to customize the bathroom to our liking and get the features that we wanted. The fact that Re-Bath uses their own employees to do the work was also important to us,” tells Dave Shelton, a local customer of Re-Bath & More.

“Also, everyone we talked to at Re-Bath was very friendly, knowledgeable, and professional.”

Jon Witmer, Owner, joined us along with two customers that have been thrilled with the service they had received at Re-Bath.

