Re-Bath & More: Customer Satisfaction!

By Published:

“We wanted a company that was capable of doing all of the renovation work.  We loved the quality and variety of options that Re-Bath had to offer.  We felt like we got to customize the bathroom to our liking and get the features that we wanted.  The fact that Re-Bath uses their own employees to do the work was also important to us,” tells Dave Shelton, a local customer of Re-Bath & More.

“Also, everyone we talked to at Re-Bath was very friendly, knowledgeable, and professional.”

Jon Witmer, Owner, joined us along with two customers that have been thrilled with the service they had received at Re-Bath.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s