Police: Shippensburg woman took teen on party, sex trips

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Shippensburg woman encouraged a 14-year-old girl to drink alcohol and have sex with guys the pair met at parties.
Shayla E. Scott, 22, faces a number of charges including corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors.
Scott met the teen while working at a church in Franklin County. When they became friends, the pair would sneak out of their homes and travel out of state, state police in Chambersburg said.
Police say the 14-year-old drank alcohol with Scott, who encouraged the girl to have sex with the guys they met.
Police say the activities began a year ago and lasted into November when the juvenile spoke to troopers.
Scott was arrested Wednesday and released on $75,000 unsecured bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.