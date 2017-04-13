Police: Shippensburg woman took teen on party, sex trips

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Shippensburg woman encouraged a 14-year-old girl to drink alcohol and have sex with guys the pair met at parties.

Shayla E. Scott, 22, faces a number of charges including corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors.

Scott met the teen while working at a church in Franklin County. When they became friends, the pair would sneak out of their homes and travel out of state, state police in Chambersburg said.

Police say the 14-year-old drank alcohol with Scott, who encouraged the girl to have sex with the guys they met.

Police say the activities began a year ago and lasted into November when the juvenile spoke to troopers.

Scott was arrested Wednesday and released on $75,000 unsecured bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25.

