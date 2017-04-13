Police seize heroin, stolen guns, dog from Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police have announced the seizure of drugs, guns and paraphernalia from a city residence as part of an investigation associated with dog fighting.

A search warrant was served March 30 around 6:30 a.m. at a residence in the 400 block of South 14th Street. The warrant was executed for the arrest of several people and was also used to search for items related to a dog fighting case, including syringes and steroids.

According to police, the following items were recovered in the residence:

shotgun shells

1 ballistic vest

$3,371 cash

a dog named Menace

1 revolver

1 box of .22 caliber rounds

1 handgun that was reported stolen to the Carlisle Police Department

1 handgun that was reported stolen to the Camp Hill Police Department

6 grams of marijuana

599 bags of heroin

36 tramadol pills

2 boxes with unused heroin bags

3 bags with 1.5 grams of fentanyl

packaging material

paraphernalia

Police identified one suspect as 27-year-old Brandy Lee Hernandez, a resident of the home where the warrant was executed.

Charges were filed for heroin possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited firearm possession.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...