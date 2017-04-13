Pig wanders from Spring Grove home

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A runaway pig has been reunited with its owner after days of being missing.

Police say the animal wondered about 500 yards from its home apparently in search of its mate that had recently passed away.

The lovesick piggy was found early Friday morning after it tried getting inside a home on Lehman Road in North Codorus Township.

Officers responded to the residence and transported it to a York SPCA agency where it was cared for until its owner was located four days later.

