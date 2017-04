The warmer weather may have you and your family itching to take a road trip.

Carrie Lepore, deputy secretary of the Office of Tourism and Film, stopped by Daybreak to run down her list of the state’s top attractions.

Watch the videos to learn about hiking and biking trails, zoos, gardens, baseball stadiums and other family destinations.

For more information, log onto http://www.visitpa.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...