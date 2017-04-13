Multimedia Journalist

WHTM-TV/abc27, located in Pennsylvania’s state capital, has an immediate opening for a Multi-Media Journalist (MMJ). We are looking for an MMJ who is tuned into Pennsylvania politics, and possesses a keen understanding of the issues important to Pennsylvanians in the “T”, which includes the southcentral, northern, northwestern and northeastern corridors of the state. The person working in this role will cover Pennsylvania state government and politics for WHTM and other affiliated television stations/digital properties. Candidates must be able to network, build sources, and develop stories that are important to a statewide audience. We want someone who is comfortable shooting, editing, reporting, and going live, all on their own. Candidates must be digital superstars. Our team members are expected to use social media platforms to engage audience. Our website, abc27.com, is a minute-by-minute priority. We require MMJ’s to create content early and provide updates throughout the day. Please show examples of how you’ve created and maintained digital content early and often. QUALIFICATIONS: One to two years of relevant reporting experience. In addition, we want to see examples of your shooting and editing. If this sounds like the job for you, tell us how you would meet our expectations! Pre-employment background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers (Requisition # 4716)

INCLUDE LINK TO YOUR MOST RECENT WORK IN YOUR ONLINE APPLICATION OR FORWARD SEPARATELY TO NEWS DIRECTOR DAVE JONES AT djones@abc27.com.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...