Man wanted out of Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any tips leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Police are looking for Hunter Orion Whitesel on several outstanding bench warrants.

Anyone with information on Whitesel’s whereabouts are asked to call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through the Crime Watch website.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

