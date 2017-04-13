Man charged with DUI, assault by vehicle in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged in Lancaster County with aggravated assault by vehicle following a crash early Thursday morning.

The New Holland Police Department was called to the scene around 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Custer Avenue and Tabor Road in Earl Township.

Officers arrived and found two people in a vehicle. The 27-year-old passenger was unconscious, according to police.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Christopher Nelson, of New Holland.

Nelson showed signs of intoxication and a test revealed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .12 percent, according to police.

He was treated and released from Lancaster General Hospital.

New Holland police charged Nelson with aggravated assault by vehicle and DUI. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Rodney Hartman and committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail.

Nelson’s passenger was also taken to Lancaster General Hospital and is in stable condition.

