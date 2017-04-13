Lititz man dies after I-81 crash near Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

Ryan C. Thompson, 35, was traveling south when he left the interstate and struck two trees about a mile south of the Fayette Street exit. He was ejected from a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe as it overturned, state police in Chambersburg said.

Thompson was transported to Chambersburg Hospital where he died of injuries, police said.

