Lancaster man ordered to trial in 2015 homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 51-year-old city man is headed to trial for a fatal shooting more than a year ago.

Victor M. Tirado was ordered held for court after a preliminary hearing on Thursday. He is charged with criminal homicide in the September 2015 killing of 21-year-old Rahdir Maxton.

Maxton died at a hospital three days after he was shot in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Fulton Street.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said testimony at the hearing revealed that Tirado told a man he fired the shot moments after it happened.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 12.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...