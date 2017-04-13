Lancaster man ordered to trial in 2015 homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 51-year-old city man is headed to trial for a fatal shooting more than a year ago.
Victor M. Tirado was ordered held for court after a preliminary hearing on Thursday. He is charged with criminal homicide in the September 2015 killing of 21-year-old Rahdir Maxton.
Maxton died at a hospital three days after he was shot in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Fulton Street.
District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said testimony at the hearing revealed that Tirado told a man he fired the shot moments after it happened.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 12.
