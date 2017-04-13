In Your Community: Derry Township park to reopen

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Derry Township supervisors have approved new buildings.

Retail office and medical office buildings at 555 East Chocolate Avenue have the green light as long as requirements for security, stormwater, and other musts are fulfilled.

Supervisors also allowed Downtown Hershey Association to have alcoholic beverages in Chocolatetown Square Park for the 2017 Life On Chocolate Event series. Part of the event, Art On Chocolate – A Fine Art and Craft Festival, will be held downtown on May 13.

In the next few meetings, supervisors will discuss the renovation or replacement of the Hershey Recreation Center. The center has an old pool, so that could be costly. Supervisors are gathering information and once complete, they’ll share with residents to see if they want to spend money on what would be needed.

Also, after being spruced up, Cocoa Castle is set to reopen April 29.

