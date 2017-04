HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of kids got an early hop on Easter Wednesday night.

Harrisburg First Assembly held its annual Epic Easter Egg Hunt.

Four hundred free Easter baskets were given out, while more than 700 children took part altogether.

Organizers say it took two weeks and several hours to fill thousands of eggs to be hunted.

