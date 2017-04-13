Franklin County man pleads guilty to child porn production

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man pleaded guilty Thursday to the production of child pornography.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Evan Matthew Lawbaugh, 33, of Waynesboro, admitted that he sexually assaulted an infant boy and a 4-year-old girl and recorded and distributed videos of the assaults.

Lawbaugh had thousands of images and hundreds of videos of suspected or previously identified child pornography, according to authorities.

He was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in April of 2015.

