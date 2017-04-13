Feds charge Harrisburg men in Mifflin County bank robbery, police chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Harrisburg man accused of robbing a Mifflin County bank and leading police on a high-speed chase last month have been indicted on federal charges.

The grand jury indictment charges 38-year-old Sharif Layton and 29-year-old Jamal Cooper with conspiracy, bank robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Layton and Cooper are accused of robbing the Juniata Valley Bank in Burnham at gunpoint on March 27 and leading police on a pursuit through Mifflin and Juniata counties. State troopers used spike strips to disable their vehicle on Route 322 in the Newport area.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said the men used a .40-caliber handgun to commit the robbery. Both are convicted felons and not permitted to possess firearms.

