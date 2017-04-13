Federal judge sentences former Rendell top aide to probation

MARK SCOLFORO, The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former chief of staff to then-Gov. Ed Rendell will be serving a year on probation after pleading guilty last year to felony wire fraud for taking thousands from a fake company set up by the FBI in a public corruption investigation.

A federal judge told John Estey Thursday he’s beaten himself up enough over the crime and that putting him behind bars wouldn’t accomplish anything.

Prosecutors say Estey accepted $20,000 in what he thought were campaign donations he would give state lawmakers to hide the company’s involvement.

He made just $7,000 in donations and converted the other $13,000 for his own use.

Estey was a top aide when Rendell was Philadelphia mayor and served as chief of staff and senior adviser to the Democratic governor from 2003 until 2008.

