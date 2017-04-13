‘Devil’ stalker gets added jail time for threatening letters

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- A 38-year-old prison inmate convicted last year on charges of stalking will serve an additional three to six years in prison for stalking the same woman.

Michael Earl Wilson pleaded guilty to two new felony charges in exchange for this week’s sentence in Lancaster County Court.

Authorities say that while in prison, Wilson sent threatening letters to the victim that included phrases like “sleep with both eyes open” and “I am the devil”.

The woman reported the mailings to police after receiving them last August.

Wilson’s conviction included charges for stalking, aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by a prisoner, burglary, reckless endangerment, and criminal trespass.

