Cooler compared to the last two days, but still mild

The clouds from yesterday have cleared and now we have drier air, plus a breeze from the northwest. Mild air will still hold strong though. Most places will start near 50° this morning, and with more sunshine in store temperatures return to the upper 60s today. There will be more clouds around this evening as a weak disturbance tracks over the Commonwealth, again we do stay dry though.

Friday will be similar to today with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures may be slightly lower today because of a cooler start tomorrow morning and a temperature drop overall in the air over us. We do rebound from this small temperature drop by the weekend. Highs in the middle 60s are still slightly above average for this time of the year.

More clouds enter the forecast this weekend with small rainfall chances. You can expect warmer weather too even with the cloud cover. Highs on Saturday jump back to 70° with a few late day showers, especially for western areas. Easter Sunday is the warmest day of the entire 7-day forecast as highs could easily reach 80°. Some storms could pop-up by Sunday evening and night, so much of the daylight hours look to be dry.

