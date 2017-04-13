Camp Hill to advertise anti-discrimination ordinance, vote to come next month

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill is one step closer to having an anti-discrimination ordinance in the borough.

Council on Wednesday night unanimously decided to approve the advertisement of that ordinance.

A room full of supporters handed out stickers supporting the LGBTQ community, which the ordinance would protect.

Under the ordinance, there can be no discrimination against anyone based on their sexual orientation.

There will be a vote on the ordinance next month.

