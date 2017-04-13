Camp Hill to advertise anti-discrimination ordinance, vote to come next month

WHTM Staff Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill is one step closer to having an anti-discrimination ordinance in the borough.

Council on Wednesday night unanimously decided to approve the advertisement of that ordinance.

A room full of supporters handed out stickers supporting the LGBTQ community, which the ordinance would protect.

Under the ordinance, there can be no discrimination against anyone based on their sexual orientation.

There will be a vote on the ordinance next month.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s