Camp Hill tightens grip on loose dogs

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill is taking new measures to keep dogs on a leash. The codes enforcement officer says loose dogs are a problem. Now there will be an immediate $25 fine if your dog is caught unleashed.

Siebert Park is one of the trouble spots. That’s where we found Tucker, a large 5-year-old Boxer who’s also kind of a scaredy-cat. So, his Grandma Lois is a little protective.

“I would be afraid the dog would try to attack Tucker, especially since he’s on a leash,” said Lois Wagemmann, who lives in the borough.

It makes sense Wagemmann is worried, given her experience in Camp Hill.

“I know there are a lot of people that leave their dogs out and let them run around the park and use it as their own personal yard,” she said. “My children have actually come home, when they were younger, with feces on their feet because they were not picking it up.”

Unleashed dogs leaving a mess; that’s already illegal in Camp Hill, but it doesn’t mean it’s not happening, especially in parks with kids.

“If they were bitten, that would be absolutely terrible for a young child,” Wagemmann said.

Camp Hill council voted Wednesday night to enforce an immediate fine of $25 if you break those laws. The decision was unanimous, but there are still some details to sort through, such as repeat offenders.

