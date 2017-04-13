BeBalanced Centers: The Case against Sugar

We have over 50 hormones that Are constantly working on our behalf throughout our body’s to regulate things such as sleep, mood, libido, and energy. One of the hormones we need to be concerned about is Insulin. Insulin is meant to assist sugar with entering our blood steam to be used as fuel. In the 1700‘s an average American ate about 4 lbs of sugar in a year. Studies show that we are now consuming about 180 lbs per year.

Paget Rhee of BeBalanced Centers joined us in the kitchen with some little known facts about sugar and how it can wreak havoc on your hormones and your ability to lose weight.

