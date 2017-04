ADAMS Co., Pa. (WHTM) – Adams County is experiencing a telephone outage at their 911 center.

All emergency calls should be directed to the local fire and police departments.

Residents can also call 717-334-8603 to reach the Adams County 911 center.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...