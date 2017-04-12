Wellsville man charged for weapons on school property, theft

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly tried to sell knives on school property.

Carroll Township police charged Thomas Smith Salada Jr., of Wellsville, with possession of weapons of school property, disorderly conduct and use of tobacco in school.

The charges, filed at the end of March, stem from another student observing Salada with an airsoft gun in the school parking lot of Northern York County High School, according to police. He also had several knives in his possession.

Salada was trying to sell the knives and airsoft police, according to police.

There was never a threat to staff or other students.

Additionally, Salada was charged by Carroll Township police on Monday with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Those charges stem from when Salada was a cashier at Giant and he took $1,000 over the course of several months, according to police.

