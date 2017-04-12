Wellness Wednesday: A Healthy Shrimp and Grits

Tastefully Fit TrimLine is gearing up for their second wellness and nutrition seminar on April 19th. Nadia and Chef Wes were here to tell us more about the seminar as well as demonstrate another tasty meal that fits into most diets.

“I will cover nutrition and Chef will make a tasty, healthy dish. We are going to cook, learn and have a great time,” tells Nadia.

Meanwhile, Chef Wes had cooked up a delicious recipe for shrimp and grits—one that won’t increase the belt size!

Ingredients

10-12 Shrimp peeled & deveined

¼ Cup plain fat free yogurt

3 Tbsp Pico de Gallo

2 Tbsp Tomato sauce

1 Tbsp Turkey bacon crumbles (cooked)

½ Tsp Cajun seasoning

Olive Oil spray

Grits

1 ¼ Cup Stone ground grits*

2 Cups chicken stock

2 Tbsp Cajun seasoning

½ Tbsp Garlic chopped/minced

*If using instant grits, substitute chicken stock for water. Follow package directions.

Directions:

Sear shrimp in medium/high heat, pan sprayed lightly with olive oil spray. Sear for 1-2 minutes on each side.

Add turkey bacon, Pico de Gallo, ½ Tsp Cajun seasoning & tomato sauce. Sauté & lower heat to reduce sauce for about 2 minutes. Add yogurt and continue to stir until shrimp are cooked and sauce thickens.

Pour sauce & shrimp over grits and serve.

Serving: 5-7 oz shrimp and 4 oz of grits = 1 Protein, 1 Starch

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...