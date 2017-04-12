The Latest: ‘Legitimate remorse’ from police ambush suspect

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein is led away by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers at the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Attorneys for Frein, charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of Pennsylvania Police Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, are asking a judge on the eve of his trial to throw out his videotaped confession. (Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – The attorney for a man charged in the fatal ambush of a state police barracks says his client showed “legitimate remorse” in a police interview on the night of his capture.

Michael Weinstein spoke to reporters Tuesday after prosecutors showed Eric Frein’s videotaped interview to a jury.

Frein is charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass. He spent 48 days on the run before his capture by U.S. marshals.

The video shows Frein telling investigators, “I did this. No one else did.” He added, “All I can say is I’m sorry.”

Previously, the defense had fought admission of the confession at trial, saying Frein had clearly invoked his right to remain silent before incriminating himself.

Frein could face a death sentence if he’s convicted.

