The Latest: ‘Legitimate remorse’ from police ambush suspect

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – The attorney for a man charged in the fatal ambush of a state police barracks says his client showed “legitimate remorse” in a police interview on the night of his capture.

Michael Weinstein spoke to reporters Tuesday after prosecutors showed Eric Frein’s videotaped interview to a jury.

Frein is charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass. He spent 48 days on the run before his capture by U.S. marshals.

The video shows Frein telling investigators, “I did this. No one else did.” He added, “All I can say is I’m sorry.”

Previously, the defense had fought admission of the confession at trial, saying Frein had clearly invoked his right to remain silent before incriminating himself.

Frein could face a death sentence if he’s convicted.

