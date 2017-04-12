Spring Garden Township commissioners vote down proposed municipal complex

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Spring Garden Township commissioners voted against building a municipal complex that could have raised taxes.

Commissioners voted Wednesday night, easing tensions for those against the 53-acre complex that would have combined a municipal building and police station.

The complex, which would have been located off Mount Rose Avenue near Interstate 83, could have meant significant tax increases given the projected cost of $18-21 million.

Information listed on the township’s website indicated the average homeowner could have paid between $150-200 more a year in taxes, depending on what design of the complex was chosen.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s