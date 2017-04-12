Spring Garden Township commissioners vote down proposed municipal complex

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Spring Garden Township commissioners voted against building a municipal complex that could have raised taxes.

Commissioners voted Wednesday night, easing tensions for those against the 53-acre complex that would have combined a municipal building and police station.

The complex, which would have been located off Mount Rose Avenue near Interstate 83, could have meant significant tax increases given the projected cost of $18-21 million.

Information listed on the township’s website indicated the average homeowner could have paid between $150-200 more a year in taxes, depending on what design of the complex was chosen.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...