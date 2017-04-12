Sen. Alloway, Lt. Gov. Stack host ‘Pathway to Pardons’ event

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sen. Rich Alloway (R-33) and Lt. Gov. Mike Stack came together Tuesday night in Franklin County to host an event designed to help people learn about the process of removing an infraction from their criminal records.

The “Pathway to Pardons” event gave members of the community a better understanding of the application process and requirements necessary for an application to be considered.

“Individuals who made mistakes early in life are often haunted by those errors in judgement for years, or even decades, even when those bad choices no longer reflect who they are or the decision they will make in the future,” Alloway said in a release.

The event, held at Franklin Fire Company, aims to benefit non-violent offenders who have served their time.

