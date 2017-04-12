Rep. Scott Perry talks Syria, Russia and the future of health care

U.S. Representative Scott Perry stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to discuss the latest news out of Washington, D.C. including the U.S. military response to the chemical weapons attack in Syria and ongoing tension with Russia.

He also discussed the future of health care. Perry, a Republican who represents the 4th Congressional District, was poised to vote against President Donald Trump’s health care bill before the vote was delayed a few weeks ago.

Watch the video to learn more about where Perry stands on these important issues.

