Police seek info in Lower Allen Township grocery store theft

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Allen Township Police Department is asking the public for help in an investigation into the theft of baby formula.
According to police, about $380.00 worth of baby formula was stolen from the Weis Markets in the 5000 block of Simpson Ferry Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
There are two male suspects.
One suspect was wearing a gray Nike shirt, orange shorts and dark sneakers.
The other suspect was wearing a white hat, a brown winter coat, brown pants and brown boots.
According to police, the suspects fled in a white Chevrolet Equinox.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Lower Allen Township Police Department at 717-975-7575 or 717-238-9676.
