Police seek info in Lower Allen Township grocery store theft

WHTM Staff Published:
(Lower Allen Township Police Department)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Allen Township Police Department is asking the public for help in an investigation into the theft of baby formula.

According to police, about $380.00 worth of baby formula was stolen from the Weis Markets in the 5000 block of Simpson Ferry Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

There are two male suspects.

One suspect was wearing a gray Nike shirt, orange shorts and dark sneakers.

The other suspect was wearing a white hat, a brown winter coat, brown pants and brown boots.

According to police, the suspects fled in a white Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Lower Allen Township Police Department at 717-975-7575 or 717-238-9676.

