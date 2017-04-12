Police arrest Hummelstown woman wanted for robbery, burglary

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Hummelstown woman wanted on robbery and burglary charges has been arrested.

Sherri Ann Myers, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday at her Hummelstown home.

In total, Myers is charged with five counts of burglary, five counts of robbery, three counts of forgery, one count of access device fraud and one count of simple assault.

The charges stem from incidents that spanned from November to March, including cases in which Myers repeatedly robbed someone living in a local motel, according to police.

