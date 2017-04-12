PinnacleHealth: Child Abuse Prevention

Every child deserves a great childhood and the chance for a happy and bright future. Unfortunately, that is not every child’s story. In 2015, more than 4,000 cases of child abuse were substantiated in Pennsylvania. This was a 39 percent increase in the total number of reports received in 2014.

For children who have experienced abuse and neglect, healing can prove to be difficult.

In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, PinnacleHealth is proud to be participating in Pinwheels for Prevention®, a nationwide campaign that brings awareness to the many ways we can help prevent child abuse.

Lynn Carson, Manager at the PinnacleHealth Children’s Resource Center was here to tell us more.

