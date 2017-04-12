Pennsylvania identity theft suspect tripped by Ancestry.com

JOE MANDAK, The Associated Press Published: Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Pennsylvania man who assumed the identity of a baby who died in Texas in 1972 has been arrested on charges of Social Security fraud and identity theft after the baby’s mother discovered the ruse on Ancestry.com.

Forty-four-year-old Jon Vincent was arrested in Lansdale, near Philadelphia, on Monday, but had also lived near Pittsburgh and York, Pennsylvania since 2003 – after first obtaining a Social Security card in the name Nathan Laskoski in 1996.

Prosecutors say that’s when Vincent stole the dead child’s identity after escaping from a Texas halfway house to start another life.

Federal prosecutors say he’s also lived in Mississippi and Tennessee under his assumed name, holding jobs, getting drivers’ licenses and even getting married and divorced as Laskoski.

Vincent’s public defender hasn’t commented.

