Park rangers in PA to carry life-saving drug

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will begin to equip its state park and forest rangers with naloxone, the drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Gov. Wolf made the announcement Tuesday morning at Gifford Pinchot State Park.

“We are announcing today that DCNR will train and equip 300 employees — state park and state forest rangers, managers and assistant managers — with the life-saving drug naloxone to minimize opioid overdose fatalities,” Wolf said.

Since 2015, seven drug-related deaths have been reported on DCNR lands and more than a dozen overdose incidents were reported.

“Rural areas, including state parks and forests, are not immune to this epidemic,” Wolf added.

The governor was joined by Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the DCNR, who spoke of the priority of visitors’ safety.

“Naloxone will be an added tool in helping our state park and forest staff provide an important public service,” Dunn said.

DCNR enforcement officers will receive naloxone training through the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association Training, PA Virtual Training Network.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...