Pa. court reinstates murder conviction of York County man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania court has reinstated the first-degree murder conviction of a York County man found guilty of killing his wife.

Superior Court on Wednesday ordered the trial court to reinstate a jury’s 2015 verdict against 44-year-old Joseph Fitzpatrick and the original sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

The court said evidence at trial supported the jury’s finding of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Fitzpatrick was released from prison four months after his trial when York County Judge Richard Renn acquitted him, ruling prosecutors had failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain the first-degree murder charge. Superior Court issued an emergency stay on bail and ordered Fitzpatrick back to York County Prison while the district attorney’s office appealed Renn’s ruling.

Prosecutors say Fitzpatrick drowned his wife Annemarie in a creek at their Chanceford Township home in June 2012 and tried to make it look like an ATV accident. They said Fitzpatrick had a $1.7 million life insurance policy on his wife and wanted out of his marriage because he was having an affair with another woman.

Annemarie’s death was ruled an accidental drowning at first, but prosecutors said her co-workers soon discovered a handwritten note in her daily planner that read, “If something happens to me – JOE.” She also wrote of the couple’s marital problems in an email she sent from her work account to her personal account on the day she died.

Jurors were also told that Annemarie had a fractured rib and multiple bruises and abrasions on her neck, head, body, arms and legs while her husband had no visible injuries from the ATV accident and refused medical treatment.

