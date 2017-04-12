Pa. bill would allow early voting, expand absentee ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania legislator says he plans to introduce a bill that would make it easier to vote.

State Rep. Chris Rabb (D-Philadelphia) says his measure would establish early voting beginning 15 days before Election Day and ending at 6 p.m. on the Sunday before the election.

He said his bill also would allow absentee voting without an excuse and a permanent absentee voter status for people who are disabled or cannot travel to the polls.

Prospective voters could register to vote on Election Day and cast a provisional ballot.

Rabb said his measure also would allow residents to pre-register to vote at age 16. Those people would receive a postcard from their county board of elections on their 18th birthday with information on where and how to vote.

